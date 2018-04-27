When the Avengers: Infinity War Cast Finally Felt ''Unified,'' According to Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana

With a whopping 76 characters featured in Avengers: Infinity War, it makes total sense that Chris Pratt called filming the superhero epic a "logistical nightmare."

In theaters today, the blockbuster is the first of a two-part conclusion to "Phase Three" of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and brings stars from Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, Spider-Man, Iron Man and more together for 160 minutes of action-packed adventure.

E! News sat down with Chris Pratt (Peter Quill) and Zoe Saldana (Gamora) about what it took to pull the project off. As Pratt put it, "You've got 18 movies leading up to this movie so it's a massive cast and a logistical nightmare. You had people flying in and flying out, no one really knew. The crew, bless them, they worked so hard and for so long. Each of us popped in, did our stuff and left."