Damian Lewis Is Unrecognizable as Rob Ford on Run This Town Set

Damian Lewis, is that you?

The Billions star was spotted on the set of his new film, Run This Town, in Toronto on Monday looking a little different than usual.

In the snaps, Lewis shows off the drastic transformation he went through to play Toronto's former mayor, Rob Ford. He is seen wearing heavy make-up and prosthetics as he walks down the street, quite a departure from the handsome Brit's usual appearance.

While this look is a far cry from Lewis' past roles as a soldier-turned-traitor on Homeland or as a hedge fund king on Billions, he has never been afraid to transform into a character.