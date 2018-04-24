Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines Drop More Hints About Baby No. 5's Name

It won't be long until Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines welcome baby no. 5, but the Fixer Upper stars still haven't settled on a name for their baby boy.

The couple dropped a few hints about a possible moniker during Tuesday's episode of Today.

"I want a C name and he [Chip] wants a D name," Joanna told Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin. "I say he got the boy, so I get to pick the name."

The shiplap sweethearts have picked names that begin with the letter "D" for their boys in the past. Their eldest child is named Drake and their second son is named Duke. However, it looks like Joanna may break tradition.

"She wants to change the pace," Chip noted.