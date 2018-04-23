Pregnant Joanna Gaines Celebrates 40th Birthday With Family-Filled Surprise Party

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 2:02 PM

Turning 40 is just full of surprises.

Just a few short days after celebrating her birthday, Joanna Gaines received an unexpected party with her closest family and friends.

In a series of Instagram photos, the Fixer Upper star shared just a few of the special memories from the big day.

"When your friends surprise you with lots of balloons, cake and yummy food and you step into your forties filled with gratitude for what has been and hope for what's to come," she wrote on social media. "Here's to improving with age! #thisis40 #magnoliatable."

Guests including Chip Gaines enjoyed an afternoon of great company and a special menu for the intimate gathering. And based off of photos alone, we may have a bit of FOMO.

Photos

Celebrity Birthday Bashes!

On the designer's actual birthday, Joanna took to Instagram and revealed how she was celebrating.

"This is 40. And I like it... #pregnantandforty #anddoughnuts," she wrote while enjoying breakfast in her home.

And to say the next 12 months are going to be special may just be a huge understatement. In addition to welcoming her fifth child, the HGTV star continues to grow her empire.

In addition to starring in Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, the proud mom will release her new cookbook titled Magnolia Table—featuring a whopping 125 classic recipes—tomorrow.

And just because Fixer Upper has come to an end, that doesn't mean this beloved family is slowing down.

"If you would have told me that I'd end this season of the show pregnant with our fifth baby, I would've laughed," she previously shared. "Like the entire Fixer Upper opportunity as a whole, life has a way of surprising us. With our little ones getting bigger, we had this gut feeling that it was time to step back and focus on them and our businesses here in Waco, Texas. And although that's why we thought we decided to step away from the show, we now realize with this little one on the way that there was a bigger plan in place for us all along."

