The Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion Ends With a Teary Kim Zolciak-Biermann Responding to Racism Claims

At the end of the reunion, Kim retreated to the bathroom and spoke with host and Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen.

"Andy, how much can a person take? There wasn't one positive question for me," Kim said. "It was hammered."

"You know why you haven't found another white woman to sit on that motherf—ker? ‘Cause nobody's dumb enough to do that," Kim said.

In the bathroom, Kim told Shereé she was upset with her for not sticking up for her and said only Porsha did so.

"This whole racism thing in this day and age is bulls—t," Kim continued. "Everyone one of those motherf—kers on that couch owes this world a f—kin' apology for this racism s—t."