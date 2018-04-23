Did Sebastian Stan Just Reveal Three Secret Avengers: Infinity War Cameos?

Did Sebastian Stan just share a major spoiler before Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters?

In an interview with The Independent, Stan mentioned three actors whose characters had not yet been linked to the film. "There was one scene, I think, we had where everybody was there. I can't really talk about that scene, but I knew it took them three months in planning this scene to have everyone there," he teased. "You look around and you just saw everyone from Samuel L. Jackson to Michael Douglas to Michelle Pfeiffer. I mean, everybody was there. I kind of just stood to the corner and looked; I wanted to see how everybody would interact. It was surreal."

Jackson's character, Nick Fury, has not been seen since Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015, while Douglas will return as Hank Pym in Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018. Pfeiffer's character, Janet van Dyne, was lost in the quantum realm before the events of Ant-Man, released in 2016. Douglas, Jackson and Pfeiffer all appear in the MCU cast photo, which highlights 79 key players.