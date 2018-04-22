Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares Sweet Photo With Newborn Daughter and Son on 52nd Birthday

He's one proud papa!

Jeffrey Dean Morgan hit up Instagram today to celebrate his 52nd birthday with his children, 8-year-old son Augustus Morgan and newborn daughter George Victoria Morgan, whom he welcomed with Hilarie Burton on March 1.

Along with the photo of The Walking Dead actor holding on tight to the two children he delivered, the proud papa wrote, "A damn fine day. Thanks to everyone for all the birthday wishes! Means the world. Xo."

George appears to be outfitted in pink pants and a onesie that says "Daddy's Girl."

The 8-year-old stares at the camera while enjoying a mouthful of his dad's birthday cake.