It's a Girl! Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Reveal the Sex of Their Baby and They Couldn't Be Happier

by McKenna Aiello | Sat., Feb. 18, 2017 6:11 PM

Oh, baby! 

Just days after announcing to the world they are expecting baby No. 1 and adopting a child from Africa, Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins are back on Instagram with yet another major milestone to share. This time, it's all about the sex of their bundle of joy-to-be, and guess what, it's a girl!

The lovebirds gathered their closest family and friends for an impromptu reveal, which involved cutting open a cake to find either pink or blue on the inside. At first, the expectant mama thinks she's having a boy until the country music star yells, "It's pink!" 

Cue the entire family's must-see celebration and consider your day totally made. Lauren captioned the video, "sorry our family is nuts BUT WE'RE HAVING A BABY GIRL!!!!"

Last Wednesday, the "I Feel Good" crooner shared the big news (times two!) on social media, writing, "We are so happy to announce that we are pregnant and we are in the process of adopting a child from Africa! Safe to say life is about to get crazy!" 

Thomas Rhett and Lauren's love story goes all the back to kindergarten where they met for the first time. The couple celebrated their four-year anniversary in October.

While on safari in Africa last December, Akins discovered she was pregnant. The development came as a major surprise to the lovebirds, who had temporarily tried to stop conceiving on their own. After struggling with fertility issues, Thomas Rhett and Lauren decided to adopt, she told People magazine.

Congratulations, you two!

