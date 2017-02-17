Zoe Saldana Reflects on Crossroads 15 Years Later: Find Out the One Memory That Stuck With Her All These Years

Warning: This may make you feel old.
OK, now that we've sufficiently prepared you...Crossroads came out 15 years ago (!!!) as of this week. Yes, though hard to believe, Britney Spears, Zoe Saldana and Taryn Manning rang in the milestone anniversary of their popular flick on Feb. 15.
In fact, E! News caught up with Saldana in Los Angeles on Thursday as she was being honored on the cover of L.A. Confidential's winter issue in promotion of her latest film, Live By Night. She took a moment to reflect on Crossroads and dish some of her favorite memories from making it.
When we asked her the No.1 takeaway she gained from the flick, she didn't hesitate.
"I'm going to be honest: L.A. fashion," she revealed. "I was 22 coming into a city that was very different form New York. It was sunny and beautiful and any day of the year you can wear summer clothes. That was a great memory from that time, besides working with Britney Spears."
She also added, "I think I've said it enough, it was fantastic, and I was directed by a woman [Tamra Davis] and that was double fantastic."
So, now that 15 years have gone by, what does Saldana think a road trip with Spears and Manning would look like today?
"I think much better," she told us, laughing. "I think we're like wine—we keep getting better as we age, and I think it would've been something interesting."
We couldn't agree more!