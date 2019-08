Kate Upton Sizzles in First Ever CR Men's Book, Flaunts Boobs in Lingerie-Style Dress

Kate Upton can officially add yet another fashion publication to her ever-growing resume.

The 23-year-old supermodel stuns in a spread for the first ever CR Men's Book—a supplement of CR Fashion Book, by Carine Roitfeld—which is expected to debut in September.

Shot by Sebastian Faena and styled by Carine Roitfeld, Upton channels rocker Patti Smith for the sexy, high-fashion shoot which features the blond stunner in a neutral ensemble, including a lacy cream-colored lingerie-style dress teamed with a matching button-down shirt as well as a military jacket tied around her waist.

"Kate has always been everything I love. She is the opposite of me. A Marilyn of today," Roitfeld said with regards to why she chose Upton for the magazine. "For my new CR Men's Book, she represents different types of beauty and the sexual fantasies of all men."