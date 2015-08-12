Pretty Little Liars Star Lucy Hale Poses in Lingerie: "I Was Really Excited to Do Something a Lot More Grown Up"

This Pretty Little Liars star isn't so little anymore!

Lucy Hale shows a more mature side of herself in in a photo shoot for VMagazine.com. Photographed by James Lee Wall, the lingerie-clad actress struck a sultry pose in bed next to a half-naked man. In another shot, the star, who plays Aria Montgomery on the ABC Family series, bared her butt cheeks. "I was really excited to do something a lot more grown up and show a different side of me."

"The photographer is actually my trainer's husband. We came up with this idea to do something really raw and a lot more grown up and edgier than I was used to doing. It was something for fun, and something just to experiment a little bit. When we saw the photos we were like, 'Well, s--t,' we need to do something with these!" the 26-year-old actress told the website, explaining, "I look at these photos more as art than a photo shoot, because I've always felt really uncomfortable doing photo shoots. I've never felt like a model or anything. James just let me do my thing and caught me at the right moments." Hale added, "I wanted it to have a shock factor."