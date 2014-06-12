Jennifer Lopez Kicks Off the 2014 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony—Check It Out!

Game on!

The 2014 FIFA World Cup got off to an exciting start today with a star-studded opening ceremony and tons of colorful performances.

Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull and Brazilian star Claudia Leitte were all on hand to sing "We Are One" for the crowd shortly before the first game of the tournament began at Corinthians Arena.

Over 62,600 people were in attendance at Thursday's big ceremony, including Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and FIFA president Sepp Blatter.

And just before hitting the stage in São Paulo, J.Lo shared an Instagram video of herself dancing around backstage.