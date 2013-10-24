Jamie Dornan Cast in Fifty Shades of Grey: His Hottest Moments on Once Upon a Time

If you believe what you read on the Internet (and you absolutely should) Jamie Dornan is the man who has been tapped to replace Charlie Hunnam in Fifty Shades of Grey after the Sons of Anarchy star unexpectedly dropped out of the film. We hope for once this rumor is true because, well, look at him!

We've had our eye on Dornan since he first appeared on ABC's Once Upon a Time as Sheriff Graham, or as we dubbed him, Hot Hipster Sheriff. And now that the whole world is now Googling his name and ogling his face (the ol' google/ogle habit), we wanted to pay tribute to Dornan's time on Once (because spoiler alert: his character is dead) with a celebration of all his sexy moments. Strap yourself in, there were quite a few. Here is every time Dornan looked fine as hell on Once Upon a Time: