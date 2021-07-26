Yes, Kanye West Is Really Living in an Atlanta Stadium While Finishing Donda Album

Kanye West is in (love) lockdown until he puts out his newest album, Donda.
A spokesperson for the Mercedes-Benz Stadium confirms to E! News that Kanye is staying at the Atlanta event center while he wraps up his work. The rapper's rep adds he will be pushing the release of Donda to August 6, after initially announcing it would go live on streaming platforms July 23.
Kanye first settled into the Mercedes-Benz studio last week, just before he held a sold-put listening party for the album. At the time, a source told E! News Kanye had been working on the album for awhile and had given estranged wife Kim Kardashian a warning about songs in which he details their split.
"Kanye did write a song about Kim and their marriage and Kim gave her input about it," the insider revealed to E! News exclusively. "He was respectful and gave her the heads up, and did not want to blindside her."
Kanye went on to perform the song "Can't Tell Me Nothing" at the July 22 listening party, rapping the lyrics, "She's screaming at me/'Honey, why could you leave?'"
At one point, he dropped to his knees as the words, "I'm losing my family," repeated in the background.
Kim showed her ex support by attending the event, along with their four kids, North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2. She and Khloe Kardashian shared photos from the gathering to their respective Instagrams, proving that, as per usual, the Kardashians will always show up for those they care for.
The source told E! News that Kim is dedicated to co-parenting their four children together, as Kris Jenner did with her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr. "Kim and Kanye are doing great now. Now that the pressure of the marriage is off, they are on the same page as friends," the insider shared. "They reconnected a few months ago and have been easing into a friendship now."
And prior to that, a source said that Kim was "always open" to maintaining a relationship with Kanye. It just took some time for them to get there. As the insider put it, "Kanye needed some time, but he now seems more open to it."
"She knows how important family time is and wants the kids to have a great relationship with Kanye, so she's willing to do whatever it takes to see that happen," the source adds, noting that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum understood her ex needed "space."