How Kim Kardashian Really Feels as Kanye West Prepares to Release Music About Their Divorce

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Museum Trip With 4 Kids

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's friendship is much "Stronger" than it was six months ago.

Following the reality star's decision to file for divorce from the rapper, multiple sources told E! News that Kim and Kanye were no longer on speaking terms. In March, one insider went as far to say that Ye even changed his phone number, forcing the exes to communicate solely through their teams.

Time heals all wounds though, with one source close to the 40-year-old reality star now telling E! News, "Kim and Kanye are doing great now. Now that the pressure of the marriage is off, they are on the same page as friends."

The insider adds Kim and Kanye's communication and co-parenting dynamic is "much better" now that they've adjusted to their new normal. The source shares, "They reconnected a few months ago and have been easing into a friendship now."