Aly Michalka Reveals a Potential Easy A Sequel Is in the Works

In 2010, Emma Stone, Penn Badgley and Aly Michalka put a modern twist on the famed novel The Scarlet Letter with the movie Easy A. And while Nathaniel Hawthorne never wrote a sequel to his 1850 book, Aly exclusively tells E! News, "There are talks that there might be a sequel."
And no, this isn't just a rumor. The "Potential Breakup Song" singer says, "That actually is semi real," with the small caveat that it wouldn't necessarily follow Olive (Emma) and Todd (Penn). She shares, "It would be kind of like a new retelling but you'd see some of the characters from the original come back into the story."
If that doesn't come to fruition, fans of the raunchy teen rom-com will be surprised to learn there's an unreleased R-rated version of the film out there. Described by Aly as "very raunchy," she thinks it makes sense that the filmmakers chose to go for a more family-friendly experience.
"I think it probably made it more successful to not be an R-rated movie," Aly reflects, even though she thinks the original version was "great."
A.J. Michalka anticipates this information alone will "cause a whole thing," joking, "Aly said it!"
A.J. herself is a fan of the movie, saying it's "one of my favorite part Aly's ever played."
"I remember really enjoying being on the set of because A, I liked the people a lot. Like all the cast was really fun," A.J. continues. "And B, I also liked seeing Aly exercise her comedy chops as much as she was able to in that movie, which you hadn't fully done yet in a film."
Surprisingly enough, the sisters aren't as enthusiastic about their Disney Channel Original Movie Cow Belles. They somewhat cringed when a sequel was brought up, with Aly saying they don't see themselves returning to those characters, like ever.
As A.J. puts it, "People have asked, we said yes and I think we were trying to be like, coy and sweet about it. But now I'm like, no. I'd rather just go make a great movie together playing sisters that has nothing to do with a dairy farm."
"I think Disney has plenty of content for Disney+ at the moment that they're not probably desperate for a sequel of Cow Belles. I don't think it's in the cards," Aly adds.
A.J., the youngest of the two, says at this point in their career, they're not interested in repeating history. "Everything's moving forward—music, acting, all of it just has to move forward," she explains. "We can't look back."
So what does the future hold for the starlets? Well, the sisters intend to perform their latest album A Touch of the Beat on a 2022 tour through America and Europe, in addition to their upcoming Lollapalooza Set.