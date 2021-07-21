The 11 Best Summer Fragrances

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Whether you are jet-setting across the globe or stuck at home, the summer months call for shaking up your day-to-day routine with new beauty products and fragrances.

Given temperatures are starting to rise, we can all agree things are getting sweaty. This means you'll need some backup when it comes to feeling and smelling fresh. In addition to choosing the right deodorant, picking a fragrance that not only masks odor but will empower you to walk into any room with confidence is the key to thriving during summer. Thankfully, there are so many perfumes on the market that will do just that.

Below, we rounded up 11 of the best scents that will transport you to your favorite summer destination without having to leave home!