Irina Shayk and Jason Sudeikis Share a Hug as They Dine Out With Friends in NYC

Ahead of Ted Lasso season two, Jason Sudeikis was seen in New York City scoring big on friendship.

The creator, writer and star of the Apple TV+ Emmy-nominated hit spent a night out with Irina Shayk following reports she might be dating Kanye West. The duo was spotted at the Hunt & Fish Club in New York City days before the next season of his successful television show comes out for fans everywhere. Jason and Irina hugged outside the venue surrounded by friends, with Jason sporting a tie-dye sweatshirt, brown cap, jeans and sneakers. Irina kept it simple in an all-black dress and black combat boots.

His night out with Irina appeared to be platonic. Plus, Jason is reportedly dating Ted Lasso co-star British model Keeley Hazell. Jason and Keeley were first seen together in February, months after he and Olivia Wilde broke off their engagement in November 2020.

A source close to Jason told E! News exclusively in February about him and Keeley, "They are seeing each other. He's enjoying spending time with her, but its casual for now."