Blake Lively Accuses Paparazzi of Stalking Her Children After "Frightening" Incident

Watch : Blake Lively Reveals She Felt "Insecure" After Baby No. 3

Blake Lively isn't backing down in the fight to protect her children's privacy.

On Friday, July 16, the A Simple Favor star fired off a passionate response to a tabloid that published paparazzi photos of her and Ryan Reynold's three kids. In the visual, a photo of Blake smiling and waving is placed next to a separate snapshot of the A-lister pushing daughters James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 21 months, in a stroller.

Blake described the photo editing as "deceitful," writing in a comment posted to Instagram, "My children were being stalked by a men [sic] all day. Jumping out. And then hiding. A stranger on the street got into words with them because it was so upsetting for her to see."

The 33-year-old said she attempted to "calmly approach" the photographer, who she explained would "run away" before reappearing to take more photos.

"Do you do background checks on the photographs you pay to stalk children?" Blake questioned. "Where is your morality here? I would like to know. Or do you simply not care about the safety of children?"