Versace Mansion Tragedy: Cause of Deaths Revealed After 2 Men Are Found Unresponsive

New details have been revealed after tragedy struck the former Versace mansion.

On July 14, Miami Beach police and fire rescue located two bodies inside of the property now known as The Villa Casa Casuarina Hotel, the same location Gianni Versace was murdered.

Based on the incident report obtained by E! News, the preliminary investigation revealed the discovery was an apparent double suicide. Now, the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner Department is sharing their findings.

According to the investigations report reviewed by E! News, housekeeping staff unlocked the Villa Suite after a guest failed to check out. Soon after, a housekeeper found two men unresponsive on a bed.

Police found the decedent with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. "The decedent was observed to be holding a hand gun," the report stated. "The male individual who was unresponsive beside him was also found to have a firearm in his hand. Two notes were left on scene."