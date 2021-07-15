Hoda Kotb Is All Of Us Reacting to That Sex/Life Shower Scene

Hoda Kotb just watched that Sex/Life shower scene—and luckily, her reaction was documented.
As part of the Sex/Life TikTok Reaction Challenge, Today With Hoda & Jenna's account posted a video of Jenna Bush Hager showing co-host Kotb the 19:50 minute mark of episode three. And let's just say, Kotb's reaction was priceless. But you'll want to see it for yourself.
For those who haven't seen the series, Sex/Life is about a woman named Billie (Sarah Shahi), who's in a love triangle with her husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) and ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos). In episode three, Cooper starts stalking Brad to, as Netflix put it, "check out the competition." And when he follows him into the shower at the gym, Cooper sees the size of Brad's, um, manhood.
During a recent interview with Collider, showrunner Stacy Rukeyser provided some insight into the scene, including whether they used a body double.
"No. That's not a body double," she said. "I mean, people usually ask is it real or is it a prosthetic?"
The answer? "I can tell you what Adam Demos says about it which is, a gentleman never tells," she continued. "So, we are leaving that up to the viewer's imagination."
Demos also spoke about the episode with Entertainment Weekly and what it was like to go full frontal. "I was okay with it because you read the script and know what you're getting yourself into from the start, so I don't think you would sign on to a show after reading the scripts and then say no last minute," the actor said. "That doesn't mean you can't have discussions about comfort level, which they allowed us to have—and with the intimacy coordinator, so it felt a lot safer."
With fans longing for more Sex/Life, many have wondered if there will be a season two.
"Fingers crossed!" Shahi, who is actually dating Demos in real life, recently wrote to a follower on Instagram. "We've been in the Top Ten for over a week in 86 countries, including the U.S. and that's bananas! But Netflix also really cares how many people watch the whole thing in the first 28 days, so encourage your friends to finish if they haven't yet."