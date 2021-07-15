Patriotic Looks to Support Team USA

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's almost time to cheer on Team USA!
Next Friday the Tokyo Olympic Games will kick off with the opening ceremony, which means you better have your red, white and blue fits ready. If you would rather not reuse your Fourth of July outfit, we understand. For those of you who don't want to get called out for being an outfit repeater by the Kate Sanders of the friend group, don't worry. We rounded up patriotic fits for every budget that will help you get in the Olympics spirit.
Scroll below for our picks!
Women's USA Windbreaker Jacket
Watching the Olympics outside? This spirited windbreaker will help on chilly nights. Plus, it will make you look and feel like an Olympian.
Susana Monaco Strapless Crop Top
Available in red, white and blue, this crop top will look great with denim or a pair of linen pants.
Nautical You Mine Blue Striped Off-the-Shoulder Romper
For an elevated viewing party look, sport this chic romper! It's also the perfect outfit for BBQs and other summer celebrations.
Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline Sneaker
These sneakers are a great way to show off your pride. Plus, they're super comfortable!
Women's Faded Flag Tank Top
Pair this tank with denim shorts or a skirt and get ready to cheer on your favorite Olympians.
PJ Salvage Embroidered Star Shorts
Stay comfy while you're glued to your TV screen with these adorable star print shorts.
The RBG Stars And Stripes Strappy Dress
Nothing says "I love the USA" more than this star-spangled dress! Even better, you can score 35% off Shinesty's site when you use code: E35 at checkout.
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's ECOFAST Pure Team USA Jersey T-Shirt
This keepsake shirt is a must! Not only will you get plenty of use out of it during this summer's Olympic Games, but you can sport it all year long to show off your support.
BaubleBar Americana Heart Drop Earrings
Add a touch of red, white and blue to any outfit with these beaded earrings!
ModCloth x Barbie A Spectacular in Stripes Sundress
How cute is this dress? Part of ModCloth's collab with American icon Barbie, this sundress will help you cheer on Team USA in style.
Star Print Flare Jeans
You can rock these star jeans on a daily basis regardless if the Olympics are on.
Bandeau Satin Bandana Crop Top
Pair this blue bandana top with a white denim skirt or pants, and you'll have a gold-winning look.
