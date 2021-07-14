Meet the New Women Joining the Sex and the City Reboot

And just like that...there is a new batch of ladies joining the Sex and the City reboot.

On Wednesday, July 14, HBO Max revealed that The Green Knight's Sarita Choudhury, Empire's Nicole Ari Parker and The Morning Show's Karen Pittman will be joining Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis for the revival series, titled And Just Like That.... And, as the recent announcement teased, the women will be portraying a trio of accomplished ladies.

Specifically, Choudhury will play Seema Patel, "a single, self-made powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker," Parker will play Lisa Todd Wexley, "a Park Avenue mother of three and documentarian," and Pittman will play Dr. Nya Wallace, a "brilliant, challenging Columbia Law professor," according to HBO Max.

While we don't yet know where these women fit in Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte's lives, executive producer Michael Patrick King made it clear that the show is lucky to have them on the cast.