See the First Photo of Heather Dubrow Filming Real Housewives of Orange County Again

Déja Dubrow!
Heather Dubrow shared her first BTS photo on Instagram on July 8 showing her returning to the Bravo reality cameras for season 16 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Heather poses beside cameramen wearing a white tank and black workout pants. "Here we go…#dejavu #sweet16 #RHOC," Heather captioned the cute photo.
The wife of Botched surgeon Terry Dubrow and mother of four left RHOC in 2017 after five seasons. It was announced on June 15 that Heather would be coming back to the SoCal series, while Bravo confirmed that Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas were given the axe.
RHOC Housewife Emily Simpson exclusively shared with E! News on June 30 that she was eager to welcome Heather to the cast again. "I'm excited about meeting Heather because we have some mutual friends and the only thing I've heard about her were good things," Emily explained. "I'm excited about their being new girls because I really feel like we need some fresh Orange County faces that have fabulous lives, husbands and careers."
However, Emily did not expect there would be three other Housewives given the axe. "I really, honestly, didn't think there would be that big of changes," Emily revealed. "I mean it was a shock, like shocking, shocking. I was shocked so many times in one day. I was traumatized."
Outspoken ex-cast member Kelly took to social media on June 17 to blame former co-star Braunwyn for their dual firing following the Bravo news.
"This is your fault," a screenshotted text message to Braunwyn read. "We'd still be on the show if you didn't make things so dark and ugly and brought all that 'woke' BS. Your lies about me, calling me a racist and a homophobe were horribly destructive and your phony storylines didn't help either."
As Braunwyn clapped back, "Kelly Dodd has an amazing way of taking reality and skewing to fit her needs. I reached out to be kind, as it was a hard day on all of us—it's never fun to be fired!," before pointing out they most likely won't stay in touch post-show.
"As I said in the part of the text she cut out, 'I hope you have a beautiful life and I wish you well,'" Braunwyn concluded.
