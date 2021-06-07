Why Jill Duggar Is Defending Her Choice to Feed Her Dog Breast Milk

Watch : Why Jill Duggar Distanced Herself From Her Family

Jill Duggar isn't letting her food go to waste, including her breast milk.

The former Counting On star recently took to Instagram to share that she let her dog drink the breast milk that she's stored in her freezer over the years. The reality TV personality noted that she no longer breastfeeds her sons, Israel David Dillard, 6, and Samuel Scott Dillard, 3.

"I've had my last teeny bottle of breast milk in the freezer for nearly a couple years now (both my boys stopped breastfeeding around 2 years old and Sam is almost 4 now!)," she began her caption on Sunday, June 6. "I know I know...it's probably a freezer-burnt nutrition-less substance now..."

The 30-year-old star then explained that her 3-year-old son "asked to try it recently." However, he wasn't a fan and "didn't like it after trying a couple of sips."

But instead of throwing it out, Jill decided to feed it to her dog.