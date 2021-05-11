Celebs Are Saying Yes To Frills & Ruffles And So Should You

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We don't know about you, but dressing up again is hard!
Thankfully, we can always count on our favorite celebs to inspire us to step out of our style comfort zone (and sweatpants). Recently, celebs like Kyle Richards, Kristin Cavallari and Nicky Hilton demonstrated how to rock the ruffles and frills trend, and we're here for it. Think tiered prairie dresses, ruffle sleeve blouses and textured skirts. Since this is a trend we can all pull off, we rounded up 11 looks that will help you get excited about dressing up again!
See below for the budget-friendly styles that won't ruffle too many feathers.
Chelsea28 Long Sleeve Ruffle Chiffon Wrap Dress
This ruffled dress screams summer! Between the elegant design and fiery red hue, you'll make the ultimate fashion statement when you wear it for your next soirée.
Just For You Trapeze
Whether you dress this mini dress up or down, you'll look so stylish! It features a mini-length trapeze silhouette with a ruffled neckline and hem, which means it's perfect for the warm summer days ahead.
BB Dakota by Steve Madden Lost In Eyelet Skirt
We're obsessed with this tiered eyelet skirt! Pair it with your go-to tank or graphic tee for a casual yet sophisticated look.
Linen-Blend Ruffle-Sleeve Drawstring Crop Top in Stripe
You can't go wrong with a striped linen blouse for spring! Plus, you can make it into a crop top by adjusting the hem when you get off work.
Tesia Ruffled Tulle Midi Skirt
Now that we can begin to venture outside safely, every market run, night out or getaway is an occasion to celebrate. So, put on this tulle skirt and a tank or graphic tee and get ready to have some fun.
Charlie Holiday Senorita Maxi Dress
We would get out of our sweatpants for this dress! It features a lovely gingham print, lightweight, non-stretch construction, and ruffle details. What more could you ask for?
Laura Frill High Waisted Shorts
With a frilly silhouette and embellishments throughout, you'll want to dance the night away in these fashionable shorts.
Superdown Mercy Polka Dot Dress
Ruffles, polka dots and cut-outs, need we say more? Pair this dress with some strappy sandals and you'll be good to go. And how cute for 4th of July!
Kokomo Midi Dress
Available in four versatile shades, this dress is ideal for summer with a high-neck silhouette, asymmetrical front piecing and ruffle trimming.
Ruffle-Wrap Midi Skirt in Spring Fling
With a classic wrap waist design, this floral skirt will hug you in all the right places. We love the print and swingy ruffle detail in the front.
