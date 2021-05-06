Mark WahlbergBill & Melinda GatesKARDASHIANSShop E!VideosPhotos

Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Love Lives: A Status Check

Your one-stop shop for the latest on the love lives of the entire Kardashian-Jenner fam.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians isn't just a show, it's practically a full-time job.

With the lives of Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and momager of the whole brood Kris Jenner in the mix, staying up to date can be a lot for even the most hardcore of fans. Not only is there a delay between this current final season and present day, but, if you hadn't noticed, there are a lot of them. When you add in their significant others and Scott Disick's own eventful love life, it's a lot to juggle.

So no one would blame you for falling a bit behind. Luckily, you've come to the right place. After all, we are the people for whom this is actually our full-time jobs. We've got you covered.

Behold, your one-stop shop for the latest updates on all the Kardashian-Jenner-Disick love lives.

Who's single and ready to mingle? And whose under-the-radar romances are growing ever stronger? Read on and find out. You're welcome.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian

Since filing for divorce from Kanye West in February after six years of marriage, the KKW Beauty mogul is enjoying the single life. As a source close to her told E! News in April, "Kim is having a lot of fun right now. She feels free and is a lot happier. It's a new era for Kim. She has been loving going out with friends, meeting new people and really being out and about again." And while the mom of four would be interested in dating "if the right person came along," the source added, "She doesn't want anything serious anytime soon but she's been liking connecting with people."

Rachpoot / BACKGRID
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

After years of friendship, Kourtney and her Blink-182 beau began casually dating in December. In the ensuing months, however, their relationship quickly grew less and less casual, with Travis going so far as publicly declaring his love for Kourtney on her 42nd birthday in April. Days later, a source close to the POOSH founder told E! News that she is "head over heels" for him, adding, "They truly have a bond like no other. No one has seen her feel this way about a man in a very long time." In fact, the source revealed that Kourt has "expressed she would absolutely marry him."

E!
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Since rekindling their relationship in August, these two have gotten serious enough to consider making a sibling for little True

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

The supermodel and her NBA star boyfriend, who plays for the Phoenix Suns, have kept a relatively low profile since making their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day. But after the two stepped out together for a bit of fun in New York City at the end of April, a source close to Kendall told E! News that they are "a solid couple with no drama," adding, "It's been all positive and Kendall loves being with him." As the insider explained, "This is the happiest Kendall has been in a relationship. It's getting more and more serious and she is very happy."

Instagram
Kylie Jenner

Kylie may have traveled to Miami to celebrate ex Travis Scott's birthday in style in early May, but that doesn't mean Stormi Webster's parents are anything more than friends. A source close to the Kylie Cosmetics mogul previously told E! News, "They are both single. Kylie thinks Travis is an amazing dad and a good friend. They support each other and are close. It works for both of them and they have something special."

MEGA
Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin

Following his split from Sophia Richie, Scott and Amelia began sparking romance rumors in November before making things Instagram official in February. Later that month, the model and daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin referred to Scott as her "dream man" in an Instagram Story. Since then, they've been spotted traveling together with Scott's kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, all of whom he shares with Kourtney Kardashian. Not only that, but Amelia's made sure to always have her man nearby thanks to a large sticker of Scott on her iPhone case. 

Courtesy of Tom Ford
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

More than six years later, these two are still going strong. Bible.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season premieres Friday, Mar. 19 at 8:30 p.m., only on E!

