Billie Eilish Transforms Into a Glamorous "Pin-Up" in Jaw-Dropping British Vogue Cover

Watch : Billie Eilish Debuts Stunning New Blonde Hair

Do blondes really have more fun? Billie Eilish's latest head-turning look is proving it to be true.

The Grammy winner dropped jaws on Sunday, May 2, after she unveiled a major transformation on the cover of British Vogue's June issue.

For the glossy, the "Lovely" singer stunned in a custom blush-colored Gucci corset and skirt with lingerie by Agent Provocateur. She accessorized with nude-colored latex gloves by Atsuko Kudo Latex and jewelry pieces by Jacquie Aiche and Anita Ko.

Her sultry style, which was reminiscent of pinup stars from the past, wasn't the only thing worth noting. The "bad guy" singer resembled blonde bombshells like Marilyn Monroe and Jayne Mansfield with her curled hair and effortless glam. "I feel more like a woman, somehow," she described of her platinum tresses.

Best of all? Billie is the mastermind behind her magazine photoshoot, with British Vogue revealing she was inspired by a "classic, old-timey pin-up" look.

"I've literally never done anything in this realm at all," the 19-year-old musician shares, cheekily adding, "Y'know, besides when I'm alone and s--t."