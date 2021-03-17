Billie Eilish Basically Just Confirmed She Hid Her Blonde Hair With a Wig at the Grammys

Watch : Billie Eilish Debuts Stunning New Blonde Hair

Billie Eilish just debuted platinum blonde hair, but apparently, she's been rocking lighter locks for a lot longer than she let on.

On March 17, the "when the party's over" singer unveiled her new, Debbie Harry-esque hair style on Instagram, along with the caption, "pinch me." Fans flooded the typically dark-hued star's comments section with compliments, however, this photo didn't tell the whole story about Billie's hair transformation.

In a since-deleted post screenshot by fans on social media, Billie's hairstylist Lissa Renn took to Instagram to dish about how she took Billie from black hair with green roots to this platinum blonde look, writing, "The process is real when you're doing it right. 6 weeks to get all the black out of her ends without damaging it, along with her following my strict haircare regime. We actually loved all the stages of lifting color but the end result is [fire emoji.]"

The problem? Billie's hair was its standard black and green at the Grammys on March 14...meaning that the World's a Little Blurry subject was rocking a wig at the event, and for weeks before.