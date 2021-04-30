Hoda Kotb Reveals Who Will Be the Maid of Honor at Her Wedding to Joel Schiffman

Hoda Kotb has chosen her maid of honor.
The anchor revealed who she's picked to fulfill the special role during the April 29th episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna. As part of an "Unscripted" segment, social contributor Donna Farizan asked Hoda and co-host Jenna Bush Hager a series of questions from viewers, including if the bride-to-be will have a maid of honor at her wedding.
"Yes, I would have a maid of honor," Hoda replied. "It would be Hala [Kotb], my sister."
Fans have gotten a glimpse at the siblings' close bond before. "Hoda is so genuinely warm and genuinely caring about people," Hala said during a 2015 episode of Today. "As a sister, she's the best."
Hoda is set to tie the knot with her longtime love Joel Schiffman after getting engaged in November 2019. According to Today, the couple initially planned to tie the knot in August 2020 but postponed their big day to November 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
However, this date also got pushed back.
"You know what's weird is you plan something and you had it all in stone and then everything got uprooted and now we're planning it again and there's something weird," Hoda said. "We're like 'We're doing it. But should we just do it this summer? Should we wait?' We don't know."
As Hoda explained to People last April, she and her "lifelong partner"—with whom she shares daughters Haley Joy, 4, and Hope Catherine , 2—"already feel married."
"I'm so happy to say ‘I do' and I'm also happy to do it whenever we need to," she told the magazine, "but as far as I'm concerned, it's a formality now."
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).