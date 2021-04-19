Alex Rodriguez Spotted for the First Time Since Jennifer Lopez Breakup

Alex Rodriguez is getting back to work after his breakup from Jennifer Lopez.
The former Yankees star was photographed for the first time since the couple's split was announced on April 15. In the pics, taken on Sunday, April 18, Rodriguez can be seen stepping off of a private plane in Hartford, Conn., where he appeared to be heading to work at ESPN's nearby studio. As fans of the athlete may know, he is part of the company's broadcast team for their Sunday Night Baseball program.
Prior to this sighting, Rodriguez was last photographed in March while in the Dominican Republic with Lopez.
"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the duo shared in a statement to E! News last week. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."
Following the split announcement, which came amid months of speculation about the pair's relationship, a source told E! News that Lopez, 51, was feeling "at peace" with the decision to call it quits.
A second insider also noted that Rodriguez likely knew the split was coming considering the Hustlers actress "has not been happy for a while now."
"Once her trust is broken, there's no turning around," the source told E! News. "She feels good about her decision because she knows A.Rod will still be in her life, just in a different capacity."
Despite the breakup, it sounds as though Rodriguez is holding out for a possible reconciliation. "He is respecting her wishes right now, but has high hopes they will get back together," a third source close to Lopez told E! News. "He's doing anything in his power to make J.Lo happy."
In their split announcement, Lopez and Rodriguez, whose families have grown close throughout their relationship, stated that they "wish the best for each other and one another's children."
Lopez is mom to 13-year-old twins Emme and Max Muñiz, who she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. While Rodriguez is dad to daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella Rodriguez, 12, who he shares with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.