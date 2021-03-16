Why Shep Rose Believes Alex Rodriguez Made Madison LeCroy Sign an NDA

Watch : Why "Southern Charm" Star Madison LeCroy Is Everywhere

Madison LeCroy's co-star is spilling some tea about her rumored relationship with Alex Rodriguez.

In a new interview with Andy Cohen, Southern Charm star Shep Rose recalled a moment during filming when his co-star admitted to signing a non-disclosure agreement with the former New York Yankees baseball player.

"We had an episode on Capers Island," Shep explained on the Monday, March 15 episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live. "She said on camera, there's camera's buzzing around, we're on a boat and she's like, ‘Well, I'm DMing with A-Rod, but we can't talk about that' or 'they can't air this because I signed an NDA' and that's the first I heard of it. And I was like, ‘Oh my god.' My eyes almost popped out of my head."

He continued, "I think from what I understand, he approached her. But, you know, NDA is a weird little document, isn't it? I'm not sure how effective they are."