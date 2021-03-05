Kim Kardashian, Jojo Siwa and More Stars to Appear at 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards just got even more star-studded.
E! news can exclusively reveal that Kim Kardashian and four-time KCA winner JoJo Siwa are making an appearance at the event this year, along with stars like BTS, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and more.
The show is set to be hosted by a Nickelodeon legend, aka former All That superstar turned Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson. Just like last year, the KCAs will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Justin Bieber will also perform at the event, which marks 10 years since he was first nominated for an award at the show.
Bieber said in a statement, "The Kids' Choice Awards was my first awards show and returning to share my new music is a full-circle moment. Although the show may look different this year, the KCA's are always a ton of fun and there will definitely be no shortage of slime!"
The "Boyfriend" singer also received nominations this year in the Favorite Male Artist category, as well as the Favorite Music Collaboration category for the songs "Holy," "Lonely" and Stuck With U" and in the Favorite Song slot for "Yummy."
Bieber was slated to appear at the awards show last year in order to perform his song "Intentions." However, once the show was postponed in order to accommodate a virtual ceremony, he was unable to make it.
Last year's KCAs awarded prizes to Avengers: Endgame, which took home the win in the Favorite Movie category; Shawn Mendes in the Favorite Male Artist category; and BTS in the Favorite Music Group slot, among many other honorees. Stars that attended the virtual ceremony included Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell, Dwayne Johnson and Ellen DeGeneres.
The Kids' Choice Awards air live March 13 on Nickelodeon at 7:30 p.m.