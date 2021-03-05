Kim Kardashian, Jojo Siwa and More Stars to Appear at 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Watch : John Cena Talks Being a Kids' Choice Awards Veteran

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards just got even more star-studded.

E! news can exclusively reveal that Kim Kardashian and four-time KCA winner JoJo Siwa are making an appearance at the event this year, along with stars like BTS, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and more.

The show is set to be hosted by a Nickelodeon legend, aka former All That superstar turned Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson. Just like last year, the KCAs will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Justin Bieber will also perform at the event, which marks 10 years since he was first nominated for an award at the show.

Bieber said in a statement, "The Kids' Choice Awards was my first awards show and returning to share my new music is a full-circle moment. Although the show may look different this year, the KCA's are always a ton of fun and there will definitely be no shortage of slime!"