Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2021 Nominations: See the Complete List

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson is hosting the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, airing live on March 13. Check out which of your favorite starts got nominated!

By McKenna Aiello Feb 02, 2021 4:30 PM
Red CarpetAwardsCelebritiesNickelodeonKids' Choice Awards
Watch: Nickelodeon's "Zoey 101" Zoom Reunion - Exclusive

Cue the slime! 

The 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards are officially right around the corner, and on Tuesday, Feb. 2 the annual ceremony, unveiled the complete list of nominations and its host.

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson has signed on to emcee this year's Kids' Choice Awards, which will air live on Saturday, March 13 across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channels. Kenan isn't new to Nickelodeon—the comedian got his start in showbiz on the beloved sketch comedy series All That, and took home his very own Kids' Choice Award in 2000 for Favorite Male TV Star. 

As for the 2021 nominees, Justin Bieber stands out from the rest with four nods. He's followed by Ariana Grande, The Croods: A New Age, Henry Danger, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Soul, Trolls World Tour and Wonder Woman 1984, which each have three nominations.

Starting now, fans can vote for their favorite stars on KidsChoiceAwards.com, as well as on Twitter, and the Screens Up and Nick Play apps. 

Find out who scored a Kids' Choice Awards nominations below! 

photos
A History of Kids' Choice Awards Celebrity Slimes

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

Alexa & Katie

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Danger Force

Henry Danger

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Raven's Home

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

black-ish

Cobra Kai

Fuller House

The Mandalorian

Stranger Things

Young Sheldon 

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America's Got Talent

American Idol

American Ninja Warrior Junior

LEGO Masters

The Masked Singer

The Voice

FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES

Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar

The Loud House

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR

Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)

Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge, Riverdale)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven's Home)

Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical Series)

Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan)

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)

Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger and Danger Force)

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)

ERIK UMPHERY/Nickelodeon

FAVORITE MOVIE

Dolittle

Hamilton

Hubie Halloween

Mulan

Sonic the Hedgehog

Wonder Woman 1984 

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes)

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984)

Anne Hathaway (Grand High Witch, The Witches)

Vanessa Hudgens (Princesses, The Princess Switch: Switched Again)

Yifei Liu (Mulan, Mulan)

Melissa McCarthy (Carol Peters, Superintelligence)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog)

Robert Downey Jr. (Dr. John Dolittle, Dolittle)

Will Ferrell (Lars Erickssong, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Alexander Hamilton, Hamilton)

Chris Pine (Steve Trevor, Wonder Woman 1984)

Adam Sandler (Hubie Dubois, Hubie Halloween)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Onward

The Croods: A New Age

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Trolls World Tour

Scoob!

Soul 

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Tina Fey (22, Soul)

Jamie Foxx (Joe Gardner, Soul)

Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls World Tour)

Chris Pratt (Barley Lightfoot, Onward)

Ryan Reynolds (Guy, The Croods: A New Age)

Emma Stone (Eep, The Croods: A New Age)

Justin Timberlake (Branch, Trolls World Tour)

photos
2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

MUSIC:

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Katy Perry

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Drake

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

Black Eyed Peas

BLACKPINK

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

OneRepublic 

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

"Be Kind" – Marshmello & Halsey

"Holy" – Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper

"Ice Cream" – BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez

"Lonely" – Justin Bieber & benny blanco

"Rain on Me" – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

"Stuck with U" – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

FAVORITE SONG

"Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd

"Cardigan" by Taylor Swift

"Dynamite" by BTS

"Toosie Slide" by Drake

"Wonder" by Shawn Mendes

"Yummy" by Justin Bieber

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

BTS (Asia)

Savannah Clarke (Australia)

David Guetta (Europe)

Master KG (Africa)

Taylor Swift (North America)

Sebastián Yatra (Latin America)

Ralph Arvesen/Shutterstock

OTHER CATEGORIES:

FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR

Emma Chamberlain

Charli D'Amelio

GamerGirl

Addison Rae

JoJo Siwa

Maddie Ziegler 

FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR

James Charles

Jason Derulo

David Dobrik

MrBeast

Ninja

Ryan's World

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Simone Biles

Alex Morgan

Naomi Osaka

Candace Parker

Megan Rapinoe

Serena Williams 

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

Tom Brady

Stephen Curry

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Lionel Messi

Russell Wilson

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Among Us

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fortnite

Minecraft

Pokémon GO

Roblox

