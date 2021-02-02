Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2021 Nominations: See the Complete List

Watch : Nickelodeon's "Zoey 101" Zoom Reunion - Exclusive

Cue the slime!

The 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards are officially right around the corner, and on Tuesday, Feb. 2 the annual ceremony, unveiled the complete list of nominations and its host.

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson has signed on to emcee this year's Kids' Choice Awards, which will air live on Saturday, March 13 across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channels. Kenan isn't new to Nickelodeon—the comedian got his start in showbiz on the beloved sketch comedy series All That, and took home his very own Kids' Choice Award in 2000 for Favorite Male TV Star.

As for the 2021 nominees, Justin Bieber stands out from the rest with four nods. He's followed by Ariana Grande, The Croods: A New Age, Henry Danger, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Soul, Trolls World Tour and Wonder Woman 1984, which each have three nominations.

Starting now, fans can vote for their favorite stars on KidsChoiceAwards.com, as well as on Twitter, and the Screens Up and Nick Play apps.

Find out who scored a Kids' Choice Awards nominations below!