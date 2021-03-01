See Every Portrait From the 2021 Golden Globes

Watch : Golden Globes 2021: By the Numbers

Don't just stand there, let's get to it. Strike a pose, there's nothing to it.

Were you missing the usual red carpet experience at the 2021 Golden Globes? Don't worry, we're here to help, offering up a bunch of official portraits of some of the night's winners and nominees.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association staged remote photoshoots with stars like Regina King, Emma Corin, Vanessa Kirby, Bryan Cranston and more. The results were a fun mix of fancier pics and more candid images, making for a unique pre-show experience unlike any other as the celebrities were able to call the shots—literally.

While Glenn Close chose to pose with her beloved dog, Andy Samberg staged an artsy selfie and Elle Fanning's portrait looked like it came straight from the pages of Vogue, with celebrity photographer Matt Sayles capturing all of the magic.