2021 GOLDEN GLOBES

The Complete List of Winners
See Every Portrait From the 2021 Golden Globes

Elle Fanning, Emma Corin, Regina King and more stars posed for gorgeous portraits ahead of the 2021 Golden Globes: Check out every pic.

Don't just stand there, let's get to it. Strike a pose, there's nothing to it.

Were you missing the usual red carpet experience at the 2021 Golden Globes? Don't worry, we're here to help, offering up a bunch of official portraits of some of the night's winners and nominees. 

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association staged remote photoshoots with stars like Regina King, Emma Corin, Vanessa Kirby, Bryan Cranston and more. The results were a fun mix of fancier pics and more candid images, making for a unique pre-show experience unlike any other as the celebrities were able to call the shots—literally. 

While Glenn Close chose to pose with her beloved dog, Andy Samberg staged an artsy selfie and Elle Fanning's portrait looked like it came straight from the pages of Vogue, with celebrity photographer Matt Sayles capturing all of the magic.

Check out every stunning portrait from the Golden Globes...

Matt Sayles/Golden Globes
Regina King

The Best Director nominee looked and felt like "a bottle of fine champagne" in her metallic Louis Vuitton gown. 

Matt Sayles/Golden Globes
Kate Hudson

Nominated for her role in Music, Hudson turned her watch party into a family affair.

"This is my living room and I've got my whole family outside and we're celebrating," Hudson exclusively shared with E! News' Giuliana Rancic. "It's been a long time. It's fun. There is that moment, though, when you do awards ceremonies and you get in the car and everybody's waving and then you get to the carpet. It's sort of an adrenaline and I do feel like because I've got a big family, my mom and my dad are here and my kids are here, we're trying to really kind of bring a celebratory feeling to it and it's fun. I think we should do this more often."

Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning

The Great nominee looked just that in this colorful ensemble. 

Matt Sayles/Golden Globes
Bryan Cranston

He is the one who lounges in the sun.

Matt Sayles/Golden Globes
Emma Corrin

After winning the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series, The Crown star paid tribute to the late Princess Diana

"You have taught me compassion and empathy beyond any measure that I can ever imagine," Corrin said. "And on behalf of everyone who remembers you so fondly and passionately in our hearts, thank you."

Matt Sayles/Golden Globes
Shira Haas

The Unorthodox star was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

Matt Sayles/Golden Globes
Jane Levy

The Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star was nominated for her first-ever Golden Globe and told E!'s Karamo she was feeling "extreme gratitude and excitement," win or lose. 

"Any excuse to celebrate after this past year is really nice," she said during Live from the Red Carpet. "So I'm dressed up for the first time in a very long time and I'm just so honored to be nominated alongside brilliant actors and actresses."

Matt Sayles/Golden Globes
Gal Gadot

Wonder Woman, indeed.

Matt Sayles/Golden Globes
Amy Poehler

Oh snap! The host, along with Tina Fey, called the Golden Globe nominees "flashy garbage" in their no-holds-barred monologue.

Matt Sayles/Golden Globes
Jane Fonda

The iconic actress, whose career spans six decades, was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Matt Sayles/Golden Globes
Amanda Seyfried

Aw, the Mank nominee told E! she was enjoying the night hand-in-hand with one of her favorite guys, her 5-month-old son, who was wearing a tuxedo. We repeat: Aw!

 

Matt Sayles/Golden Globes
Andra Day

The star won Best Actress in a Movie - Drama for her turn in The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Matt Sayles/Golden Globes
Ethan Hawke

Like all of us, the Good Lord Bird nominee just wanted to spend a little time outside.

Matt Sayles/Golden Globes
Vanessa Kirby

The British star was nominated for her turn in Pieces of a Woman.

Matt Sayles/Golden Globes
Norman Lear

The TV legend accepted the Carol Burnett Award and couldn't help but profess his love and admiration for the iconic actress.

Matt Sayles/Golden Globes
Glenn Close

Hi, may we please pet your dog?

Matt Sayles/Golden Globes
Daisy Edgar-Jones

The English actress earned a nom for her turn in Hulu's beloved Normal People

Matt Sayles/Golden Globes
Jon Batiste

Along with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Batiste won Best Original Score for his work on Soul

Matt Sayles/Golden Globes
Julia Garner

The Ozark star, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, admitted to E!'s Giuliana Rancic she was "very surprised" to see where her character Ruth goes in the Netflix drama's final season, which is currently filming. 

"It's going to be a lot," she warned. "That's all I'm saying."

Matt Sayles/Golden Globes
Diane Warren

The songwriter won Best Original Song for her track "Io Sì (Seen)" from The Life Ahead.

Matt Sayles/Golden Globes
Andy Samberg

The Palm Springs nominee struck a serious pose. 

Matt Sayles/Golden Globes
Tahar Rahim

The Mauritanian star was nominated for his first Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture.

Matt Sayles/Golden Globes
Brendan Gleeson

The Irish actor's performance as Donald Trump in The Comey Rule earned him a nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category.

