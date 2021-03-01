2021 GOLDEN GLOBES

The Ultimate Guide to Every Celebrity Sighting
Kaley Cuoco Is Living Her Best Life Getting Ready for the 2021 Golden Globes

Heading into her first Golden Globes as a nominee, Kaley Cuoco was living it up with her glam squad. Check out her BTS photos and her Oscar de la Renta gown!

Kaley Cuoco is making the most of her moment.

The 2021 Golden Globes may look a little different than usual, what with its socially distant red carpet, virtual interviews, and hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler operating out of opposite coasts, but the Flight Attendant star and executive producer is reveling in all the fun as best she can. Heading into the telecast on Feb. 28—where she's a first-time nominee in the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series category, as well as a Best Musical or Comedy TV Series nominee thanks to her EP credit—Kaley and her glam squad gave fans a glimpse of the look they've been putting together for the event. 

And from the looks of it, she and her team were having one hell of a good time as they got her into her gorgeous Oscar de la Renta gown and Harry Winston jewels!

photos
Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook: Romance Rewind

Earlier in the day, Kaley also let fans in on the sweet surprise her husband Karl Cook had for her the night before. "So most of you know that Karl has been away at WEF [Winter Equestrian Festival], a big equestrian event circuit, for many, many, many, many weeks, and was not going to be able to come to for the Globes tomorrow," she said in her Instagram Stories. "But we had talked about it, and it was okay, because it's virtual and I didn't want to make him come back for that. Well, I just answered the door and...he showed up." 

Getting emotional as she hugged her hubby, she told him, "I can't believe you got me so good. I can't believe you did that!" 

Check out Kaley's BTS shots from her Golden Globes prep below!

Instagram
The Mane Attraction

No nerves here for first-time Golden Globe nominee Kaley Cuoco as she gets ready for the ceremony on Feb. 28!

Instagram
Glam Time

Glam time? More like party time!

Instagram
Strike a Pose

We know this isn't the look, but it sure is a lewk.

Instagram
Mask Up

Nothing to see here...

Instagram
Everybody Dance Now!

In this moment caught by stylist Daniela Viviana Romero, Kaley was getting her life to the C+C Music Factory classic "Gonna Make You Sweat"!

Instagram
Bust a Move

Kaley was truly getting down!

Instagram
Cake Break

Surprise!

Instagram
Make a Wish

Blow out those candles!

Brad Goreski
The Lewk

Take that Oscar de la Renta glamour in in all its glory!

Instagram
Fancy Feet

Can't forget about the Stuart Weitzman shoes!

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram
Last Looks

"DAMN!!! Why did you decide to marry me," husband Karl Cook captioned this photo of Kaley getting her lovely locks touched up. "You're the most amazing woman ever! Congratulations, here we go golden globes."

