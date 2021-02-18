Meghan & HarryFashion WeekKardashiansLocal NewsShop E!VideosPhotos
Exclusive

Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Dodges Questions About Singer After Los Angeles Visit

After spending time with Britney Spears in Los Angeles, Lynne Spears faced questions about her daughter’s wellbeing. Find out where the two stand today.

By Mike Vulpo Feb 18, 2021 8:25 PMTags
FamilyBritney SpearsExclusivesCelebrities
Watch: Lynne Spears Dodges Britney Spears Questions at LAX

Lynne Spears is trying to keep her family life private.

On Thursday, Feb. 18, Britney Spears' mom was spotted at LAX airport where she quickly found herself approached by paparazzi. When asked how her eldest daughter is doing, the Through the Storm author chose to stay quiet and keep on moving.

"She never talks," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "She is very kind and very polite. She looked and nodded when asked how Britney was doing." 

As for what brought Lynne into town, a separate family source revealed to E! News exclusively that Britney's mom has been in Los Angeles for the last couple of weeks. In fact, Lynne frequently makes time to visit the music superstar.

"She comes out every few months and spends a good amount of time with Britney," the source explained. "When she isn't here, they talk all the time. Lynne wants to help Britney and make sure she has the freedom that she deserves."

In recent weeks, the #FreeBritney movement has picked up steam after the release of "Framing Britney Spears." The Feb. 5 episode of the FX docu-series The New York Times Presents explored how one of music's biggest stars ended up under a conservatorship.

Instagram / Jamie Lynn Spears

In addition, the special takes a deeper look into whether or not Britney's dad Jamie Spears should remain a co-conservator. While both of Britney's parents declined to participate in the project, a family source shed some light on where Lynne stands as the legal case continues.

"Lynne believes someone other than Jamie should be in charge of the conservatorship," the source explained. "She thinks he controls things he shouldn't control and that this set up is not in Britney's best interest. She is trying to help Britney and support her any way she can."

Keep scrolling below to learn more about Lynne's bond with Britney after her rare public appearance.

Mom First

On Feb. 18, Lynne Spears was spotted at a Los Angeles airport after spending time with her daughter Britney Spears, 39, in Southern California. 

Knock, Knock

Lynne is also the proud mom to 29-year-old actress Jamie Lynn Spears and 43-year-old producer Bryan Spears

Parent First

Before her children became household names, Lynne owned and operated a daycare center in Kentwood, Louisiana, where she raised her children with ex-husband Jamie Spears.

Checking In

Back in September 2008, Lynne opened up about the highs and lows of fame. "There's the honeymoon phase at first. Everything is fabulous: 'Look at the wonderful trips she gets to go on; look at the wonderful people she's meeting,'" she recalled on the Today show. "Then there's the ugly side of things that turns, and we weren't ready for that, either."

Biggest Cheerleader

"A mother is as happy as her most unhappy child," Lynne once shared on the Today show. "You kind of gravitate toward the one who needs you the most at that time. It's a balancing act. Maybe I haven't done it as best as I could, but all I can ever tell you is I tried."

Family Forever

Back in May 2019, Lynne filed a request asking to be informed of all matters pertaining to the singer and her conservatorship. A source later shared with E! News, "She wants to see Britney get better and to be healthy and happy." 

