Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Shake Off Madison LeCroy Rumors With a Jam Sesh

Jennifer Lopez is not about to give up her "El Anillo" over a few whispers involving a certain Bravolebrity.

In case you missed it, Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy was recently accused by a castmate of cheating on then-boyfriend Austen Kroll with a former MLB star. The baseball player's identity was a mystery until rumors began circulating that J.Lo's fiancée, Alex Rodriguez, was on the receiving end of Madison's FaceTime calls and Instagram DMs.

On Feb. 3, fellow Charmer Danni Baird addressed the hot topic during an appearance on the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast.

"When you heard that it was possibly A-Rod," host Kate Casey asked Danni, "were you like, 'What? What happened to our show? Where are we in the world? What's going on?'"

The reality TV star responded, "Months before that, I had heard, like, [Madison] had told me that they were facetiming or something and I just assumed. I never asked more about it or anything like that. So I just kind of forgot about it. It just didn't tie in that he was a Major League Baseball player."