We Have the History Channel to Thank For This Home Improvement Reunion

Watch : Tim Allen Confirms "Home Improvement" Reboot Almost Happened

This is the closest we'll get to a real-life Tool Time—and we're so about it.

On Monday, Jan. 25, the History Channel dropped a teaser for its new competition series, Assembly Required. And if you were a Home Improvement fan, then this show is for you.

Assembly Required reunites Home Improvement co-stars Tim Allen and Richard Karn, who also serve as the show's hosts and executive producers. The series, which will premiere Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 10 p.m., follows the hosts and a resident expert—DIY YouTube star April Wilkerson—as they challenge builders from across the country to "breathe new life into everyday household items in desperate need of fixing."

The History Channel further detailed, "This new series will push each contestant to their limits while testing their ability and ingenuity to not only rebuild it but to build it better. In each episode, Allen and Karn will also dive into the unique history around these items to celebrate the men and women who crafted them, and the techniques used."

Like we said, this is pretty much Tool Time, but IRL!