Tim Allen Recalls Cursing in Front of Kids During Santa Clause 2 Outburst

Watch : Tim Allen Confirms "Home Improvement" Reboot Almost Happened

A group of kids got the surprise of a lifetime when they heard Santa Claus drop the F-bomb.

During the Thursday. Jan. 7 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Tim Allen who played Jolly St. Nick in the The Santa Clause films shared a time when he cursed in front of 12 kids while filming the sequel to the classic holiday film.

"I'm not really a big fan of children," the Home Improvement star said bluntly. "I have them. I like mine, kind of. I don't like other people's children. And when we did Santa Clause, it was like cats, they wouldn't leave me alone. I mean, I'm dressed like Santa Claus, we had a North Pole set. We used real children, and, in one scene in a submarine, we're looking—we're waiting for the North Pole and then Air Force is flying over the North Pole."

However, after 15 takes of the same scenes, Tim's patience was beginning to wear thin from all of the screaming and fighting going on.

"I said, ‘Everybody gotta be quiet.' And these two kids were fighting in the back," he explained. "It was late in the afternoon and I'd been in this stuff way too long, I'm very angry, sweaty, and the camera just had to come around and get my eyes."