Search Party Refresher: Everything to Remember Before Turning on Season 4

Where is Dory?

That's the question on everyone's mind heading into season four of Search Party, which debuted its first three episodes on HBO Max on Jan. 14. For those unfamiliar with the show, Search Party follows New York City-based friends Dory Sief (Alia Shawkat), Drew Gardner (John Reynolds), Elliott Goss (John Early) and Portia Davenport (Meredith Hagner) as they search for a college acquaintance who has gone missing.

Unfortunately for the gang, their hunt doesn't go as planned and they end up at the center of a murder trial. To make matters worse, Dory has since disappeared after becoming a true crime sensation.

Have we piqued your interest? Good.

Search Party is not only bitingly hilarious as it routinely roasts self-absorbed millennials, but it also provides plenty of action-packed moments. We're talking infidelity, a wedding, murder, a Charles Manson play and so much more.

So, we feel it's important to walk you through the last three seasons' most memorable moments to prepare you for season four.