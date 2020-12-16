Nikki Bella & Brie Bella Reveal Their Family Holiday Plans for 2020

Watch : Brie & Nikki Bella Show Off 3D Sonograms of Babies

Double the festive family fun.

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella are gearing up to celebrate the 2020 holiday season, and since this year marks their baby boys' first Christmas and New Year's, they're planning to go all out—even if it's just them, their kiddos, Daniel Bryan and Artem Chigvintsev in attendance.

As Total Bellas fans are surely aware, Nikki and her fiancé Artem welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Matteo Chigvintsev, back on July 31. Just one day later, Brie gave birth to her and her husband (born Bryan Danielson)'s second kiddo, Buddy Danielson, making 3-year-old Birdie Danielson a big sister.

Suffice to say, it's been a monumental year for the Bella Twins, and their holiday plans—which they detailed on the Wednesday, Dec. 16 episode of The Bellas Podcast—definitely reflect that.

"People have asked us, 'What are you gonna do for the holidays?' and you know what we've been saying?" Brie began. "We're gonna do it big."