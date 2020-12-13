Cody Simpson Celebrates His "Personal Milestone" After Qualifying for the Olympic Trials

Cody Simpson has a "golden thing" on his mind.

The Australian singer is closing out 2020 with an incredible bang. On Saturday, Dec. 12, the 23-year-old star shared the exciting and special news that he's one step closer to trying out for the 2021 Olympics.

It appears the "Golden Thing" singer is hoping to compete in the swimming category.

"I just qualified for my first Olympic trials," Cody began his Instagram caption. "I'd love to share this personal milestone and let you in on my current journey as an athlete that I've kept relatively low key until now."

"Growing up competing, and then inevitably having to cut my career short as 13 year old [sic] Australian champion when I was given an opportunity in music that I couldn't refuse," he continued. "I have had the chance to experience so much as a musician from touring in arenas around the world, releasing top 10 albums, playing a leading man on Broadway, publishing a work of poetry, traveling with and speaking at the United Nations on environmental and oceanic matters and much more."