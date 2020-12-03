George Clooney Reveals the "Dumb" Parenting Mistake He and Amal Made With Their Twins

Related : Adam Sandler Wore What to Dinner With George Clooney?!

Kids don't come with instruction manuals, but George Clooney learned there are some things you just don't want to do.

In a Dec. 2 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Oscar winner shared the one mistake that he and his wife Amal Clooney made with their 3-year-old twins Alexander and Ella.

"We did a really dumb thing which is we—they speak fluent Italian," The Midnight Sky actor explained to host Jimmy Kimmel. "I mean, fluent Italian at three, but I don't speak Italian. My wife doesn't speak Italian. So it's really terrible; we've armed them with a special language."

Amal, a human rights attorney who wed the Hollywood star in 2014, gave birth to the twins in June 2017. As a rep for the couple told E! News at the time, "This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days."