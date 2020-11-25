Why Lauren Graham and Scott Patterson Quit Smoking for Gilmore Girls

Related : A Blast From Interviews Past: "Gilmore Girls"

Being an actor on a show like Gilmore Girls could help save your life, no butts about it.

In an interview with the New York Times, published this week, actor Scott Patterson, who played the diner owner Luke, recalled how he and Lauren Graham, who played his love interest and lead character Lorelai Gilmore, realized they had to quit smoking if they wanted to survive on the show. As fans may know, the beloved series was known for its fast-paced dialogue and antagonistic banter between characters, which became a major reason to give up smoking.

Patterson told the newspaper, "She needed her wind, and I needed my wind."

Gilmore Girls, which aired on the WB and CW for seven seasons until 2007, celebrated its 20th anniversary last month. The show spurred a 2016 miniseries revival titled Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Gilmore Girls centers around the close relationship between Lorelei, a mother in her 30s, and her teenage daughter Rory, played by Alexis Bledel.