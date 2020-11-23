Kristin Cavallari Shares How 2020 Put Her Life Into Perspective

Related : Kristin Cavallari Calls Divorce the "Hardest Decision" She's Ever Made

With Thanksgiving approaching, Kristin Cavallari has much to be thankful for.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the mom of three pointed out just how clear gratitude is this year.

"I think that's the one thing with COVID is that we've all kind of learned what we're appreciative of," the mom of three said in the press room at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 22. "I have to say my kids, of course, my family. I think I just realized what's important in life and it's put everything into perspective."

Ultimately, it all comes down to the people in her life and nothing else. "I think at the end of the day, my kids are really the only thing that matters, and good friends too," Cavallari said, "just all of your people in your life are what really matter."

And it's those youngsters—Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5—that the 33-year-old will be spending the holiday season with. "I am kind of a homebody as it is, and I am lucky. I live in the country, outside of Nashville, so I have property where my kids can go outside and ride their bikes, and run around," she explained backstage, "So, I feel very fortunate."