Kristin Cavallari Shares How 2020 Put Her Life Into Perspective

With Thanksgiving approaching, Kristin Cavallari has much to be thankful for.
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the mom of three pointed out just how clear gratitude is this year.
"I think that's the one thing with COVID is that we've all kind of learned what we're appreciative of," the mom of three said in the press room at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 22. "I have to say my kids, of course, my family. I think I just realized what's important in life and it's put everything into perspective."
Ultimately, it all comes down to the people in her life and nothing else. "I think at the end of the day, my kids are really the only thing that matters, and good friends too," Cavallari said, "just all of your people in your life are what really matter."
And it's those youngsters—Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5—that the 33-year-old will be spending the holiday season with. "I am kind of a homebody as it is, and I am lucky. I live in the country, outside of Nashville, so I have property where my kids can go outside and ride their bikes, and run around," she explained backstage, "So, I feel very fortunate."
As she acknowledged, not everyone has the privilege of space in these socially distant times."It's families in LA, New York and Chicago that I am really thinking of during this holiday season," she said. "At least it is the holiday season and people tend to be indoors more and just kind of bundle up and be cozy, so I am hopeful that is what everyone will get to do."
With the year coming to an end and more uncertainty looming as 2021 inches closer, Cavallari is just as unsure about the future as everyone else.
"2021 is up in the air, just like 2020," the reality star said. "We'll see what happens. I am not making any plans because I don't feel like anyone is able to at the moment, so, TBD. We'll see."
In the meantime, the Uncommon James founder presented at the show, where she stepped out in style in a turtleneck gown with a high slit by The Attico to give The Weeknd the award for Favorite Male Artist—Soul/R&B.
The freshly single Cavallari, who has been casually dating comedian Jeff Dye, is enjoying her newfound freedom. "Kristin is loving being single and is having fun right now," a source told E! News earlier this month.
The Very Cavallari star made it clear during her appearance on Bleav Podcast Network's On the List podcast in October that she is prioritizing her three children amid her divorce from Jay Cutler.
"But beyond my kids, I'm making myself a priority right now," she said. "I'm not ready to jump into a relationship, I'm not. I'm taking care of me and I'm figuring out ultimately what I'm going to want in life, and I'm going through the motions and the process of figuring that all out."