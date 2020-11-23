American Music AwardsTwilightCHARLI D'AMELIOTotal BellasShop E!VideosPhotos

Megan Thee Stallion Promotes Self-Love With Debut "Body" Performance at 2020 AMAs

Megan Thee Stallion performed "Body" live for the first time at the 2020 American Music Awards, delivering an empowering self-love message before taking the stage.

By Allison Crist Nov 23, 2020 2:57 AMTags
Megan The Stallion just made her debut performance at the 2020 American Music Awards, and it was a powerful one.

The rapper delivered the first-ever live rendition of "Body," a single from her new album Good News. She kicked off the performance with a compelling pre-recorded monologue, which played alongside a stunning video of the "Hot Girl Summer" singer.

"I love my body. Every curve, every inch. Every mark. Every dimple," Megan said in a voiceover. "It's decoration on my temple."

She continued, "My body is mine, and nobody owns it but me. And whoever I choose to let in is so lucky. You may not think my body is perfect, and it probably never will be. But when I look in the mirror, I love what I see. So are you ready?"

Yep, we definitely had chills—and Meg hadn't even hit the stage yet! 

When she did appear, she was rocking a sparkly mesh jumpsuit and matching bra-underwear combo.

The "Body" performance was illuminating from start to finish, with Meg nailing every lyric and showing off her signature dance moves. 

"Look at how I bodied that, ate it up and gave it back / Yeah, you look good, but they still wanna know where Megan at (Where Megan at?)," she rapped. "Saucy like a barbecue but you won't get your baby back / See me in that dress and he feel like he almost tasted that."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

Megan is nominated for multiple awards at this year's AMAs—New Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year ("WAP" with Cardi B and "Savage" with Beyoncé), Favorite Female Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop, and Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop ("WAP" with Cardi B)—the latter of which she won shortly after performing!

"First of all, hey, y'all. Thank you, everybody, from me and Cardi," Megan said during her acceptance speech. "Thank you to all the people that supported, all the people that showed love. We super appreciate it. And just thank you, God, thank you, mama, I know you're watching over me. And thank you grandma for watching from home."

Keep up with all of the winners at the 2020 American Music Awards here!

