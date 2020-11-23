WipeoutAmerican Music AwardsCharli D'AmelioTwilightRoyalsPhotosVideos

American Music Awards 2020: See the Complete List of Winners

Taraji P. Henson fabulously hosted tonight's 2020 American Music Awards. See which of your favorite stars went home a winner below!

By Alyssa Morin Nov 23, 2020 1:17 AMTags
MusicAwardsCelebritiesEventsEntertainmentAmerican Music Awards
Related: American Music Awards 2019: By The Numbers

The 2020 American Music Awards are in full swing!

With Taraji P. Henson hosting the star-studded show, you know it's going to be anything but boring. Plus, Megan Thee StallionKaty Perry and many more artists are taking the stage at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif.

However, viewers might notice some differences during this year's ceremony. For one, there will be safety precautions put in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Furthermore, the 2020 American Music Awards introduced new categories: Favorite Male Artist and Favorite Female Artist (Rap/Hip-Hop), as well as Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Album and Favorite Song (Latin).

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch earned the most nominations with eight each, while Megan Thee Stallion nabbed five nominations. Some first-time nominees include DaBaby and Doja Cat.

So with that in mind, check out the list of winners below to see if your favorite star is going home with an award tonight.

photos
Remember All These Former Couples at the American Music Awards

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lewis Capaldi
Doja Cat
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, "Savage Remix"

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127

YouTube

Trending Stories

1

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Make Red Carpet Debut at 2020 AMAs

2

Jennifer Lopez Rocks a Short Hairdo at the 2020 American Music Awards

3

American Music Awards 2020: See All the Red Carpet Fashion

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Doja Cat, "Say So"
Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"
Taylor Swift, "cardigan"
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Justin Bieber
Post Malone
The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Harry Styles, Fine Line
Taylor Swift, folklore
The Weeknd, After Hours

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved"
WINNER: Dua Lipa, "Don't Start Now"
Post Malone, "Circles"
Roddy Ricch, "The Box"
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get
Blake Shelton, Fully Loaded: God's Country
Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY

WINNER: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"
Maren Morris, "The Bones"
Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani), "Nobody But You"

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Roddy Ricch

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Megan Thee Stallion

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Lil Baby, My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake
Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"
Roddy Ricch "The Box"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Jhene Aiko
WINNER: Doja Cat
Summer Walker

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Doja Cat, Hot Pink
Summer Walker, Over It
WINNER: The Weeknd, After Hours

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown ft. Drake, "No Guidance"
Summer Walker, "Playing Games"
The Weeknd, "Heartless"

Vevo/YouTube

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – LATIN

Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – LATIN

Becky G
KAROL G
Rosalía

FAVORITE ALBUM – LATIN

Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

FAVORITE SONG – LATIN

Bad Bunny, "Vete"
Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin, "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"
KAROL G & Nicki Minaj, "Tusa"

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
twenty one pilots

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Lewis Capaldi
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
Kanye West

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

Birds of Prey: The Album
Frozen II
Trolls: World Tour

For more updates on the American Music Awards, click here.

Trending Stories

1

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Make Red Carpet Debut at 2020 AMAs

2

Jennifer Lopez Rocks a Short Hairdo at the 2020 American Music Awards

3

American Music Awards 2020: See All the Red Carpet Fashion

4

Katy Perry Stuns at 2020 AMAs in First Performance Since Giving Birth

5

Wipeout Contestant Is Dead After Completing Obstacle Course