Why Gal Gadot and Wonder Woman 1984 May Have Just Saved Christmas

Leave it to Wonder Woman to save Christmas Day.

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins announced the news people desperately needed to hear: The next installment of the Wonder Woman franchise will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on Dec. 25.

The actress took to Twitter to update her fans on the film's release. "IT'S TIME. We've all waited a long time for this one to come. I can't tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie," Gal wrote. "It wasn't an easy decision and we never thought we'd have to hold onto the release for such a long time but Covid rocked all of our worlds."

She continued, "We feel the movie has never been so relevant and we hope that it'll bring some joy, hope and love to your hearts. Wonder Woman 1984 is a special one for me and I can only hope it'll be as special to you too. We've put our hearts and souls into it."