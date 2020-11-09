Anthony Anderson Shares the Touching Full-Circle Story Behind His Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Anthony Anderson made his teenage self very proud with one of his latest accomplishments.
During an in-person interview with The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Anthony Anderson shared the sweet story of receiving his Hollywood Walk of Fame star.
"It was kind of weird. They held the ceremony in a backroom at Ripley's Believe It or Not because of COVID," the Black-ish actor explained to guest host Sarah Silverman. "Only 11 people were allowed to be in the room, eight were family members. My mom was one; she gave a great speech for me. George Lopez was there, he gave a speech."
Anthony also revealed how the location of the star—"Right on the corner of Hollywood and Hyland"—was an honor in itself.
"What's crazy, I went to Hollywood High School so for years I would walk up and down Hollywood Boulevard," said the 50-year-old actor. "Never in a million years thinking I would be immortalized on the Walk of Fame, and my star is literally across the street from my old high school."
Anthony also spoke about getting back to filming Black-ish, which is currently shooting it's seventh season, amid a pandemic.
"It's been crazy. We have everything on our stage now except stop lights. We have crossing guards, we have grids on the floor," he revealed. "One way in, one way out. When the actors are moving, everything shuts down and everyone splits like the Red Sea."
The Barbershop star continued, "They usher us in and usher us out. It took a little while getting used to, but you know, we've been back for two and a half months now. We were one of the first productions to go back in town, so we were kind of the guinea pigs, but we figured it out."